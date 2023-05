The Russian occupation army is preparing a provocation at the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) in order to complicate the liberation of the southern regions of Ukraine.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov wrote this on Facebook.

"The Russians, in the near future, are preparing nuclear provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and other facilities located in the temporarily occupied territories," Yusov said.

According to him, the purpose of these provocations is to complicate the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, after provocations, the occupiers intend to appeal to international organizations to cover their actions.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is located near the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region. The NPP was occupied by Russian forces in early March 2022.

Since then, the occupiers have used it to house their units, as well as to shell the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk Region on the other side of the Dnieper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, the head of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Company, Petro Kotin, said that Russian troops were training to quickly evacuate from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

And at the beginning of the month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers began to take out families of the Zaporizhzhia NPP workers from the temporarily occupied Enerhodar.