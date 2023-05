The occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia use the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) as a logistical and military base. There are always trucks near the power units, which may contain explosives and ammunition. This was stated in a message on the Facebook account of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday, May 24.

The Russian occupiers continue to militarize the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, despite calls from the IAEA and world leaders, the Defense Intelligence notes. The troops of the aggressor country do not allow specialists to inspect power units, which should be carried out 1-2 times a week, instead subjecting those workers who tried to perform their duties to beatings and torture.

"Currently, the territory of power units No. 1, 2, 4 is actually used as a logistics and military base. On a permanent basis, these sites are staffed with armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, and trucks. The number of vehicles and military personnel is constantly changing. Near each power unit during one day, there can be from 5 to 20 pieces of equipment. The rotation takes place covertly during the curfew (from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.). All the trucks are heavily tented. There is information that they may contain ammunition and explosives," the message said.

Due to the actions of the occupiers, emergency situations occurred at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of which the nuclear power plant was disconnected from the power supply several times, intelligence informs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced the complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation.

On May 16, Energoatom reported that the number of armed Russian occupants at the Zaporizhzhia NPP had significantly increased.

Also, at the beginning of May, it became known that the Russian occupiers had placed explosives and military equipment in the premises of the turbine section of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.