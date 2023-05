Two workers of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, temporarily seized by the troops of the aggressor state of Russia, announced deliberate shelling by Russians of the ZNPP power lines, as well as an increase in the amount of military equipment and ammunition at the station. In the event of an accident, the level of radioactive contamination will be much greater than Chornobyl and Fukushima. It is reported by Sky News on Wednesday, May 31.

The workers told the publication that currently 3,000 personnel work at the ZNPP, while before the Russian occupation, 13,000 employees served the station. Such a shortage of staff does not allow normal maintenance of the station and troubleshooting, the more skilled personnel mostly quit, so the situation worsens, Sky News reports. The workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the actions of the Russians could cause devastation in most of Europe, the Russian Federation and the Mediterranean.

"The level of radioactive pollution, and most importantly the area of ​ ​ pollution, will be thousands of square kilometers of land and sea... it would be much, much worse than Fukushima and worse than Chornobyl. Russia deliberately fires at power lines to disrupt the flow of electricity into Ukraine. These lines are necessary for the safety of the plant and the reactor cooling mechanism," I was said.

Backup generators are also not properly maintained, five of the six reactors are currently in cold shutdown. In addition, over the past few weeks, the level of military activity of the invaders has increased sharply, Russian troops are moving more armor, more ammunition and more weapons to the ZNPP, the workers said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, Energoatom said that the occupiers under torture forced ZNPP workers to sign contracts with Russian Rosatom.

On May 26, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupation army was preparing a provocation at the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to complicate the liberation of the southern regions of Ukraine.

Also, the Defense Intelligence said that the occupying troops of the aggressor state of Russia use the territory of the ZNPP as a logistics and military base.