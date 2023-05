Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, presented a plan to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, May 30.

He said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, the IAEA press service reports.

"We must prevent the dangerous release of radioactive materials. To this end, and keeping in mind the 7 indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and protection, I worked intensively and consulted with the leadership of Ukraine, as well as Russia," he said.

According to Grossi, as a result of the consultations, specific principles were identified that will help ensure the nuclear safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to prevent a nuclear accident and ensure the integrity of the plant:

There should be no attacks from the Zaporizhzhia NPP or at the station. In particular, directed at reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure or personnel. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must not be used as a storage or base for heavy weapons (i.e. MLRSes, artillery systems and ammunition, tanks) or military personnel that could be used to attack from the nuclear power plant. Power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP should not be under threat. All structures, systems and components necessary for the safe and reliable operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must be protected from attacks or sabotage. Do not take any action that undermines these principles.

IAEA field experts will report to the IAEA Director General on compliance with these principles, and the Director General will publicly report any violations of these principles.

"I respectfully and solemnly ask both sides (Russian and Ukrainian - editor's note) to adhere to these five principles," Grossi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the Defense Intelligence reported that the Russian occupation army was preparing a provocation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to complicate the liberation of the southern regions of Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence also said that the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia use the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a logistical and military base. There are always trucks near the power units, which may contain explosives and ammunition.

Meanwhile, at the temporarily captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian occupiers increased the pressure on the workers and forced them to sign a contract with the Russians under torture.