The Russian occupiers intensified counterintelligence measures in the temporarily captured Skadovsk District of the Kherson Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy intensified counterintelligence measures in the temporarily captured Skadovsk District of the Kherson Region. The occupiers carry out mass raids on the homes and apartments of local residents. Check personal documents and mobile devices," the General Staff said.

Thus, the occupiers try to intimidate the local population and identify those who help the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, over the past day, the enemy did not advance on any of the directions in which the offensive was conducted.

In three directions out of six during the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions at all.

This concerns the Lyman, Avdiivka, Shakhtarsk directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders stopped advancing in the Bakhmut direction.

The Armed Forces control the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, took a pause on the flanks.

The occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 61 times per day.