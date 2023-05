The Armed Forces of Ukraine control the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut in the Litak district.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the intensity of the enemy's offensive actions has significantly decreased in the Bakhmut direction, as it is replacing the Wagner troops with regular units and is trying to stabilize the defense in this direction.

Our troops significantly complicate this process for the enemy by their actions.

At the same time, the intensity of enemy artillery shelling did not decrease.

The Wagner mercenaries withdraw their units, and the regular army takes their place.

"Our troops control the outskirts of Bakhmut in the southwestern part in the Litak district. In the north of the suburbs of Bakhmut, enemy units are also being replaced. To the south of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to strengthen and build up army units," Maliar said.

As of yesterday and this morning, the advance on the flanks is not being carried out in connection with the performance of other tasks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that the Wagner mercenaries are regrouping in three points after Bakhmut.

The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that mercenaries under his control began to leave Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Units of the Russian occupation army allegedly take the place of mercenaries.

British military intelligence confirmed that Wagner's forces were withdrawing from their positions around Bakhmut.