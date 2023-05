On May 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 27 enemy attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU posted on Facebook.

Tonight, the enemy again attacked the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian strike UAVs in the Shahed type. Information regarding the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

During the past day, the Russian Federation carried out two massive air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Last night, the enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and Iranian attack UAVs Shahed-136/131. In cooperation with the air defense of other components in the AFU, the forces and means of air commands destroyed 36 out of 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 30 out of 38 Shahed attack UAVs.

Yesterday afternoon, the enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles in the operational-tactical missile complex Iskander against the objects in the civil and critical infrastructure in the city of Kyiv. 11 out of 11 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means in the Air Force in the AFU.

In total, during the past day, the enemy carried out 62 airstrikes and 54 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population, and private residential buildings and other infrastructure have been damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. During the past day, units in the AFU repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation remains stable; no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the past day, there was an airstrike in the Milove area in the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Ternova, Izbytske, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Tyche, Vovchanski Khutory, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarka, Zemlianka, and Chuhuyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy during the past day conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Masiutivka and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region. It conducted an airstrike in the Stelmakhivka area. Kolodiazne, Kamiyanka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Hlushkivka, Berestove, and Bohuslavka in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman axis. It conducted a missile strike in the Lyman axis and airstrikes in the Bilohorivka areas in the Luhansk Region; Siversk and Spirne in the Donetsk Region. Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut axis. It carried out an airstrike in the Toretsk district in the Donetsk Region. Vasiukivka, Kramatorsk, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Zalizne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiyivka axis. It carried out airstrikes in the Avdiyivka and Vodiane districts. It carried out artillery shelling in the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the area in the city of Mariyinka. The enemy launched an air strike in the Heorhiyivka area. Mariyinka and Heorhiyivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Prechystivka. It shelled the settlements of Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, and Shakhtarske.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes in the Huliaipole and Mala Tokmachka districts in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Kachkarivka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Lviv, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated. Also, four enemy reconnaissance UAVs of various types were destroyed on the last day.

In addition, missile troops and artillery units hit three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, three anti-aircraft defenses, and three more essential enemy targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Shaheds at night. Air defense shot down 29 out of 31 drones.