On Tuesday, May 30, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 79 fallen defenders.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Today, the bodies of 79 deceased Ukrainian defenders were brought home," the message reads.

It is known that the bodies of the deceased were transferred from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They will be transferred to their relatives for proper burial.

Ukrainians were also reminded that the Commissioner for Missing Persons has a hotline: 0 800 339 247. You can also report missing persons to the Commissioner personally by phone: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, you can send messages in Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, it was possible to return the bodies of 80 fallen defenders.

In addition, the Unified Register of Missing Persons has become operational in Ukraine. The Unified Register will collect and centralize data on missing persons: name of the person, place and date of birth, marital status, place of residence, territory where the disappearance occurred, circumstances and time of the disappearance, signs of the person.