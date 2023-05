Today, May 5, it was possible to return the bodies of another 80 fallen defenders to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Today, it was possible to return the bodies of 80 fallen defenders home. The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the press service notes.

The transfer of bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions. The bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.

As noted in the Ministry of Reintegration:

hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons: 0 800 339 247;

missing persons can be reported personally to the Commissioner by phone: (099) 792-01-26;

on weekends, you can send messages in Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, May 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 620 Russian invaders, 8 armored fighting vehicles and 16 artillery systems.

In the meantime, the Unified Register of Missing Persons has become operational in Ukraine.