Residents of building hit by debris of a drone in Kyiv evacuated

Rescuers evacuated 20 people from the house in the Holosiyivskyi District of Kyiv, where a fire broke out in a high-rise building due to falling debris.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement posted on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 30.

"One person was killed. One elderly woman is being hospitalized by medics. Two victims were treated on the spot," said the Administration's message.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night, the Russian Federation again attacked Kyiv with drones; fires broke out in the capital due to falling debris.

As earlier reported, on May 29, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles. The occupiers fired 11 missiles at the capital, all of which were intercepted by the anti-aircraft defense.

Overnight into May 29, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones, firing a total of more than 70 targets. Air defense managed to destroy 37 missiles and 29 Shahed UAVs.