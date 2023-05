Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, reprimanded Regional Military Administration officials, mayors and bloggers over the publication of information about Russian shelling.

He spoke about this on his Telegram.

"Across the country there is an air alarm and an increased level of danger. What other words in the 15th month of a full-scale war should explain to each Regional Military Administration official, mayors and Instagram bloggers that it is impossible to publish the work of air defense, photos from the places where missiles fall, a list of attack objects, etc.," the message says.

Recall, on the morning of May 29, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation fired Iskander-M and Iskander-K missiles at Kyiv and the region. The mayor of Kyiv, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the police of the Kyiv Region informed about the consequences.

"Despite the great convention war, the state did not restrict freedom of speech and did not impose censorship. Everyone can still freely collect and disseminate information that does not pose a threat to national security and defense. But the dissemination of critical information is already similar to criminal negligence, and in the case of representatives of the authorities - to the abuse of information to which they have access ex officio," Podoliak emphasized.

He added: "It is clear that this increases activity and citation. But definitely other people's lives should not be a price for elevated citation indices. Just as real "adulthood" is not about passport age, but about understanding what can be done and what should not be done categorically."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 11 Iskander missiles that the Russians launched at the Kyiv Region around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed about this.

It was indicated that, according to preliminary information, the air defense forces and means shot down all enemy targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv during the day's attack by the Russian aggressor state.

Klitschko said that doctors hospitalized one wounded in the Podilskyi District of the capital.