According to preliminary information, air defense forces and means shot down all enemy targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv during the daytime attack by the military of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, on the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Previously, the enemy used ballistic-type weapons. This was already the 16th attack on the capital since the beginning of the month. Thus, the enemy changed tactics - after long attacks exclusively at night, struck a peaceful city during the day, when most residents were at work and on the streets. That is, the Rashists are clearly demonstrating that they are aiming at the destruction of the civilian population," Serhii Popko said.

According to him, previously, all aerial targets were successfully shot down by the forces and means of our air defense, no hits were allowed on Kyiv objects.

"The data is being processed and clarified. Falling debris was recorded in various districts of the city. There were 3 cases in the Obolonskyi district, one each in Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi. No critical destruction. Information about the victims is currently being clarified. I remind you of the most important thing for Kyivans - strictly follow the safety rules when the air alert is announced!" emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, air defense forces destroyed more than 40 attack drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv, a residential building was damaged by debris in the Podilskyi district, and there were no victims.

Also, in the morning of May 29, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard in a number of districts, air defense was working.

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, falling debris caused a fire on the roof of a 2-story building, the fire has already been contained.

At the same time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the Telegram channel that medics hospitalized one injured person in the capital's Podilskyi district. At the same time, he noted that in the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of the missile fell on the roadway.

Klitschko also reported that a fragment of a missile fell on the road in the Obolonskyi district. He also added that there were explosions in the Desnianskyi district, and the air defense was working.