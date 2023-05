On the night of May 29, when Ukraine was subjected to a missile attack by the Russians, the port infrastructure in Odesa was damaged.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"Kamikaze drones were directed in our direction. Some of them were destroyed. Air defense was working over the Mykolaiv Region, Kherson Region, and Odesa Region. Unfortunately, as a result of the air battle, there are debris, and a fire broke out in the port infrastructure. The fire has been eliminated, the consequences are being clarified," the message said.

Humeniuk emphasized that it was the port infrastructure of Odesa that suffered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shaheds.

On the night of May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 aerial targets - drones and cruise missiles - over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi district, debris broke through the roof of a residential building, without casualties.

One of the missiles was shot down over the Lviv Region, the debris caused a fire, and there were no casualties.

On the night of May 29, Russian occupying forces struck objects in the Khmelnytskyi Region, including one military object. 5 aircraft were disabled.