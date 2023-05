On the night of Monday, May 29, the Russian invaders shelled the Kirovohrad Region, damaging the railway track.

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovнch, told about it.

"Another mass attack by the Russian aggressor did not bypass the Kirovohrad Region. Debris from the downed drone hit the roof of a residential building in the Novoukrainskyш district. The railway track was damaged. There were no killed or wounded," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shaheds.

On the night of May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 aerial targets - drones and cruise missiles - over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi district, debris broke through the roof of a residential building, without casualties.

One of the missiles was shot down over the Lviv Region, the debris caused a fire, and there were no casualties.

On the night of May 29, Russian occupying forces struck objects in the Khmelnytskyi Region, including one military object. 5 aircraft were disabled.