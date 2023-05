Prigozhin announces beginning of Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut, allegedly transferring their positions to R

The owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the mercenaries under his control began to leave Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Units of the Russian army of occupation allegedly take the place of mercenaries.

This was announced by the press service of the owner of the Wagner PMC on Thursday, May 25.

"We are withdrawing units from Bakhmut. It is now 5 a.m., May 25. By June 1, the main part will be transferred to the rear camps. We are handing over positions to the military," Prigozhin said.

In the published video, Prigozhin walks among several groups of Wagner fighters allegedly leaving the destroyed city.

According to Prigozhin, other units of mercenaries intend to withdraw from Bakhmut by June 1, 2023, completely.

He also emphasized that if it is "difficult" for the Russian military in Bakhmut, part of the Wagner PMC will remain in the city.

It will be recalled that on May 20, Prigozhin stated that the mercenaries under his control allegedly completely captured Bakhmut.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 21, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman of the East Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, denied Prigozhin's statement. According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to hold positions on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced that the AFU were able to advance on the flanks of Bakhmut, which made it possible to continue the destruction of the occupiers in the city.