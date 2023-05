Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that after leaving Bakhmut, the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will continue to fight against Ukraine. The official said this in an interview with the BBC.

Reporters asked Danilov whether Wagner mercenaries are really leaving Bakhmut, he confirmed.

"Yes, this is happening. But this does not mean that they will stop fighting with us. They are going to focus more on other fronts... they are regrouping on the other three points," Danilov said.

He supported the decision of the Ukrainian army to fight in Bakhmut for many months. Danilov explained that Bakhmut is Ukrainian land, and Ukrainians must protect it. The Secretary of the NSDC emphasized that Bakhmut "played a big role in this war."

"If we start to leave every settlement, it can lead us to our western border, as Putin wanted from the first days of the war," stated the Secretary of the NSDC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the forces of the private military group Wagner probably began to withdraw from some of their positions around the city of Bakhmut.