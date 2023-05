AFU Destroy 430 Occupiers And 61 Drones Per Day. General Staff Updates Data On Losses Of Russia

Ukrainian defenders over the past day eliminated another 430 Russian invaders. The Armed Forces also destroyed dozens of enemy equipment and drones.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses as of May 29, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 207,030 (+ 430) people eliminated;

tanks - 3,801 (+ 4) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 7,467 (+ 11) units;

artillery systems - 3,435 (+ 10) units;

MLRS - 575 (+ 1) units;

air defense equipment - 331 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 313 units;

helicopters - 298 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3,054 (+ 61) units;

cruise missiles - 1,056 units;

ships/boats - 18 units;

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,207 (+ 15) units;

special equipment - 453 (+ 2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said that the air defense forces and systems destroyed all air targets over Kyiv.

On the night of Monday, May 29, air defense forces destroyed more than 40 strike drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv, in the Podilskyi district, a residential building was damaged by debris, there were no victims.