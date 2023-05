In 2003, the newly elected Head of the Supreme Court Stanislav Kravchenko, as part of the Panel of Judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, released from custody Oleksii Pukach, who was subsequently put on the wanted list for the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze.

It was announced on the official web portal of the Ukrainian Judiciary, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Panel of Judges of the Judicial Chamber for Criminal Cases of the Court of Appeal of Kyiv consisting of judges Hlos L.F., Slynko S.S., Kravchenko S.I. on November 5, 2003, really considered the appeal of Pukach O.P. and his defenders against the decision of the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv of October 23, 2003, by which a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen against Pukach, accused of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position committed by a law enforcement officer).

It is clarified that at that time Pukach was not accused of committing the murder of Gongadze.

The Panel of Judges, in particular, Kravchenko, changed Pukach's preventive measure to a recognizance not to leave.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stanislav Kravchenko, the head of the Cassation Criminal Court as part of the Supreme Court, was elected the new Head of the Supreme Court.

In April 2017, the Public Integrity Council adopted a conclusion that at that time the candidate for the post of judge of the Supreme Court Kravchenko did not meet the criteria for integrity and professional ethics.

However, in November 2017, he was appointed a judge of the Cassation Criminal Court as part of the Supreme Court.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court on May 16 supported the motion of no confidence in the Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of receiving a multi-million dollar bribe.

At the same time, his powers as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court were terminated.