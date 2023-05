As of 10:00 a.m., May 29, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation brought three carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles to the Black Sea. Total salvo made up to 20 missiles.

The South Operational Command has reported this.

"As of 10.00 a.m., there are 3 missile carriers in the Black Sea - are 2 surface, 1 underwater. Total salvo makes up to 20 Kalibrs. The missile threat level is extremely high. We monitor the situation, do not panic, respond adequately and quickly. The enemy continues its pressure, we have stronger resistance," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 29, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 67 air targets were destroyed: 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs of, 1 reconnaissance UAV of operational and tactical level. There were no Kalibrs.

Recall that on the night of May 19, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the northern and southeastern directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea. The launches of 22 Shahed and six Kalibrs were recorded.

Besides, on the night of May 18, the enemy fired 22 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 6 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea, as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles at Ukraine.