Overnight into May 19, air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian cruise missiles and 16 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Overnight into May 19, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the northern and southeastern directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea. 22 Shahed UAVs and six Kalibr launches were recorded," the message says.

Three cruise missiles and 16 attack drones were destroyed by the air defense forces and means of the Center, West and South Air Commands of the AFU Air Force.