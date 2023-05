Budanov On Russian Attack On Kyiv With Iskanders: Our Answer Will Not Slow Down, Soon Everyone Will See Every

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in response to the attempt of the aggressor state of Russia to attack Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, with ballistic missiles on the afternoon of May 29, said that Ukraine's response would not slow down, everyone would see it soon. This is stated in Budanov's appeal, which the Defense Intelligence posted on Facebook and a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another attempt at terrorist actions of the Russian Federation has once again been defeated. All those who in the Russian Federation still believed, believe and possibly dream that they can intimidate Ukraine, I want to upset you a little ― it is not so: everyone was in their jobs and continues to do their job. Well, all those who tried to intimidate us, dreaming that it will have some effect, ― you will regret it very soon. Our answer will not slow down. Wait. Soon everyone will see everything,” Budanov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 11 Iskander missiles that the Russians launched at the Kyiv Region and Kyiv around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

On the night of Monday, May 29, air defense forces destroyed more than 40 strike drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv, in the Podilskyi district, a residential building was damaged by debris, there were no victims.

On the night of Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive strike on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. The Armed Forces shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shaheds.