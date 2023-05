Over 600 Fire Missions During Day. AFU Show Results Of Work In Tavria Direction

In the Tavria direction, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces performed 609 fire missions during the day. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the operational group of troops Tavria announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, the losses of the Russian occupiers in killed and wounded amounted to more than a company.

8 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed and damaged. In particular, 2 tanks, 3 BMP, video surveillance system Murom-M, howitzer 2A65 Msta-B.

3 warehouses with enemy ammunition were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 400 occupiers in the previous day. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 206,600 personnel.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupying forces continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine restrain the enemy, repelling numerous attacks by the invaders and inflicting heavy losses on Putin's army.

In addition, there are now several thousand Russian servicemen on the territory of Belarus, while a few months ago the number of Russian troops there reached 10,000.