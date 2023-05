The Ukrainian military eliminated another 400 occupiers in the previous day. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 206,600 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 28, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 206,600 (+400) persons were eliminated;

tanks - 3797 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles - 7,456 (+7) units;

artillery systems - 3,425 (+11) units;

MLRS - 574 (+0) units;

air defense equipment - 329 (+0) units;

aircraft - 313 (+0) units;

helicopters - 298 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2,993 (+3) units;

cruise missiles - 1,056 (+0) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,192 (+9) units;

special equipment - 451 (+2) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine restrain the enemy, repelling numerous attacks by the invaders and inflicting heavy losses on Putin's army.

At night, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv, it is reported that enemy drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense.