There are now several thousand Russian servicemen on the territory of Belarus, while a few months ago the number of Russian troops there reached 10,000. Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU), announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Now, the number of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus is much smaller than it was a few months ago. Earlier, there could be 10,000 or 11,000, and now there are several thousand servicemen. But despite everything, we continue to strengthen our border line both directly along the border itself, as well as the pre-border, so that units of the SBGSU and other components of the defense forces, which strengthen this direction, have all the opportunities to respond to any threats or invasion attempts," Demchenko said.

According to him, the area is also being mined in the direction of the border in order to prevent the breakthrough of military equipment.

"On the border with Russia, the situation has actually not changed either. Unfortunately, the enemy continues to shell the Ukrainian border every day. Over the past day, our border units recorded more than 20 shelling within the boundaries of the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Regions. For example, in general, since the beginning of the month, there were already more than 500 of such shelling. During April, it was somewhat less, about 450. And the enemy uses artillery, mortars, and aviation to shell the territory of Ukraine. Most of the shelling occurs on the territory of the Sumy Region," added the spokesman of the SBGSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an emergency notification systems are being massively purchased and installed the cities and towns of the Republic of Belarus bordering Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian border guards turn on the air alarm signal on the border with Belarus so that colleagues understand that "if the alarm sounds several times during the day and night, it is terrible."

Meanwhile, the State Duma of the Russian Federation confirmed media reports about Alexander Lukashenko's possible illness, but did not clarify the diagnosis. It will be recalled that Lukashenko appeared in public on May 9 - in the morning he was at a parade in Moscow and hastily returned to Minsk.