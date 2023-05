Demonstration Of Stupidity And Stubbornness. Danilov Comments On Night Attack Of Russian Invaders On Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov called the night attack using the Shahed-136/131 attack drones by the aggressor country of Russia a demonstration of stupidity and stubbornness.

"At 5:30 a.m. I looked at the morning operational report and just shook my head in surprise. Russians continue to demonstrate their two main "virtues" - stupidity and stubbornness in their various variations," Danilov wrote on his Facebook page.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 28, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131 from the northern direction - Bryansk Oblast, and the southern - Krasnodar Krai. In total, a record-breaking number of kamikaze drone launches were recorded - 54.

Another night attack was directed by the enemy at military facilities and facilities of the state's critical infrastructure in the central regions of the country, in particular at the Kyiv Region. Here, in the area of responsibility of the Center Air Command, most of the attack drones were destroyed.

The Russians launched drones at night along new routes to bypass southern air defenses.