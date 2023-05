On the night of May 28, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131 from the northern direction - Bryansk Oblast, and the southern - Krasnodar Krai. In total, the launches of a record number of kamikaze drones were recorded - 54. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Another night attack was directed by the enemy at military facilities and facilities of the state's critical infrastructure in the central regions of the country, in particular at the Kyiv Region. Here, in the area of responsibility of the Center Air Command, most of the attack drones were destroyed.

Also, the forces and means of the Air Command South and Air Command West of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack," the message says.

The Air Force says that all 52 Shaheds were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv at night, and it is reported that enemy drones were shot down by air defense.

On the night of Thursday, May 25, Russia launched 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Ukraine, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. Presumably, the enemy aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state.