The occupiers during today's attack on Ukraine by Shaheds used non-traditional routes, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Protection and Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk reported.

"They tried to bypass the southern air defense as much as possible, so they bypassed mainly through the temporarily occupied territories and then dispersed throughout Ukraine. The fact that they are trying to bypass the south is the search for new tactics. They entail to the riverbeds to hide the directions of movement of the Shaheds," Humeniuk said.

Despite the attempt to bypass Ukrainian air defense, a drone was shot down in the Mykolaiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv at night, and it is reported that enemy drones were shot down by air defense.

The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Air defense forces destroyed 52 kamikaze drones, said the Air Force.