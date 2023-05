Russian Volunteer Corps Fighters Announce New Entry To Belgorod Oblast. Occupiers Have Not Yet Commented

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that the fighters of the formation again entered the territory of the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation and showed a video from the border village.

The relevant video was published on Thursday, May 25, by the RVC Telegram channel.

"Of course, this time no one needs to prove that we shot our video not in the Kyiv Region, but in the Motherland. However, we decided to make such videos our good tradition," says the caption to the video.

In the video, two armed men with the flag of the RVC are standing near the Post of Russia branch in the village of Glotove.

This settlement is located almost 4 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

It should be noted that neither the authorities of the Belgorod Oblast nor the Russian mass media have yet commented on this video.

It is likely that this video could have been shot by RVC fighters during their raid in the Belgorod Oblast on May 22.

It will be recalled that on Monday, May 22, detachments of the Russian volunteer formations of RVC and Freedom of Russia entered the territory of the Belgorod Oblast.

According to representatives of the formations, they started liberating Russia from the dictatorial regime and creating a safe zone near the border of Ukraine.

Volunteer units managed to advance several kilometers deep into the territory of the Belgorod Oblast, where they clashed with Russian troops. Because of this, a regime of counter-terrorist operation was announced in the oblast. It was canceled the next day, May 23.

Later, fighters of RVC and Freedom of Russia left the territory of the Belgorod Oblast. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the volunteer units retreated after allegedly losing about 70 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refuted the claim of the occupiers about heavy losses among the RVC and Freedom of Russia.

The department also noted that the Kremlin was disoriented by the loyal attitude of the residents of the Belgorod Oblast to representatives of the RVC and Freedom of Russia.