Destruction Recorded In 3 Districts Of Kyiv Due To Fall Of Drone Fragments, Killed And Wounded Reported

On the night of May 28, the enemy attacked the capital with UAVs of the Shahed type. Previously, it was a record-breaking number of drones that attacked the city. There are killed and wounded. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

In particular, a car, a non-residential building, a shopping center, warehouses of finished products and construction were damaged in the Holosiyivskyi district. As a result, there were fires. One killed and two wounded persons are known.

"As a result of the shelling, a 41-year-old native of the Chernihiv Region was killed, another woman and a man were wounded, they were hospitalized," the National Police of Kyiv specified.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that more than 40 enemy kamikaze drones were shot down over Kyiv. In the Holosiyivskyi, Pecherskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital, destruction due to the fall of debris from downed drones was recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv at night, and it is reported that enemy drones were shot down by air defense.

On the night of Thursday, May 25, Russia launched 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Ukraine, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. Presumably, the enemy aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state.