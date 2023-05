Series Of Explosions Rang Out In Kyiv At Night, Enemy Drones Downed By Air Defense

On the night of May 28, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv against the background of a large-scale air alert in Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down enemy drones, which the occupiers sent to the capital in several groups and waves. This was announced by the Kyiv City State Administration on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military shot down all enemy drones - not a single one hit a target in the city. However, as a result of the fall of UAVs wreckage in Kyiv, destruction and fires occurred in a number of districts.

Signals about the threat of enemy airstrikes in the capital and the region were canceled only at almost six-thirty in the morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, May 25, Russia launched 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Ukraine, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. Presumably, the enemy aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state.

It was reported that this was already the twelfth attack on the capital this month, no hits were allowed.