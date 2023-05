Explosions heard in Ukraine at night. Air defense downs all 36 Shaheds launched by Russia

Overnight into May 25, Russia launched 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Ukraine. All of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) press service.

The enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made attack drones Shahed-136/131. In total, 36 barrage munitions were launched from the northern and southern directions.

Presumably, the enemy aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the country's western regions, the press service of the AFU notes.

The Air Force notes that units of anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups in the areas of responsibility of the Southern Air Command and the Center Air Command, the West Air Command, and the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As earlier reported, the aggressor country Russia is increasingly resorting to combined strikes against Ukraine, i.e., using various types of missiles and drones.