General Staff Publishes List Of Equipment That Germany Transferred To Front In A Week

Germany transferred to Ukraine another batch of aid for the front. The corresponding updated list of assistance is published on the website of the Federal Government of Germany. This was stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, May 26.

Over the past week, Germany has provided Ukraine with:

✔ 1 TRML-4D air target detection radar

✔ 2 BIBER armored bridge-builders

✔ 3 mobile protected minesweepers

✔ 54 reconnaissance UAVs VECTOR

✔ 8 extended radio frequency transmission ranges for radio-electronic complexes to combat UAVs

✔ 6 border patrol cars

✔ 1 radio frequency scanner/ radio frequency interference station

✔ 2 trucks 8x6 with variable loading systems and 20 rolling platforms

✔ 5 heavy-duty 8x8 HX81 tractor units and 12 trailers

✔ 8 motor vehicles (trucks, minibuses, SUVs)

✔ 34 pick-up cars

✔ 8 Zetros trucks.

"The German Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies. This list provides an overview of Germany's lethal and non-lethal military support for Ukraine. It includes supplies from the Bundeswehr, as well as supplies from German industry financed by the funds of the Federal Government of Germany for so the so-called development of the security potential," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, hinted at the transfer of 110 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On May 23, the German government announced the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

Also, on May 23, the German parliament proposed to provide Ukraine with cruise missiles capable of covering a distance of up to 500 kilometers.