Air Defense Radar, Bridge Builders And Drones. Germany Announces New Package Of Military Assistance To Ukraine

The German government has announced the transfer of a new military assistance package to Ukraine, which included a TRML-4D air defense radar, reconnaissance drones and other military equipment.

A list of the new military aid package is published on the German government website.

Germany transferred to the Armed Forces 1 air surveillance radar TRML-4D, equipped with a solid-state antenna with a phased antenna array. This radar is capable of accompanying 1,500 targets at a range of up to 250 kilometers.

The Ukrainian military received 46 Vector reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles. Germany also transferred 2 bridge-laying tanks BEAVER.

The list of the new military aid package also includes:

anti-drone systems - 8;

Zetros trucks - 8;

border cars - 6;

tractors with semi-trailers - 5;

weight carriers with wheel arrangement 8 × 6 - 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, 2023, Germany announced that Ukraine had already received the second IRIS-T air defense complex.

And today, May 23, the German Parliament proposed to provide Ukraine with cruise missiles capable of covering up to 500 kilometers.