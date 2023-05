Germany Hints At Transfer Of 110 Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, published a photo against the background of a Leopard tank and a video from the repair shop of this heavy equipment. Makeiev made the corresponding entry on his Twitter account on Wednesday, May 24.

"110 Leopard 1A5. Soon," the Ambassador of Ukraine wrote briefly.

Makeiev did not provide any additional details, but in early May, Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark and Germany will be in Ukraine by June 1. However, it was about the transfer of 80 tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, service center of Leopard 2 tanks from Ukraine should start operating in Poland in May.

We will remind you that all Challenger 2 tanks promised by Great Britain are already in Ukraine.

In March, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that Rheinmetall was negotiating the construction of a tank factory in Ukraine.