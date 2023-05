EU Extends "Economic Visa-Free" With Ukraine For Another Year

The European Council has extended the suspension of European Union duties on Ukrainian exports for another year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Council today extended the "economic visa-free" with Ukraine for another year. This means that Ukrainian business will not pay any duties, quotas and tariffs when exporting goods to the EU at least until June 2024," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier the European Parliament approved a decision to extend the suspension of European Union duties on Ukrainian exports for another year.

In May 2022, the EU abolished duties on all Ukrainian goods for 1 year.