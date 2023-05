European Parliament Approves Extension Of Cancellation Of Customs Duties On Ukrainian Exports For Another Year

The European Parliament approved the extension of the abolition of European Union customs duties on Ukrainian exports for another year.

This is stated in the message of the European Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Members of the European Parliament approved on Tuesday with 537 votes, 42 against and 38 abstentions, a proposal to extend for another year the suspension of import duties, anti-dumping duties and protective measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU against the background of Russia's war of aggression, which hinders Ukraine's ability to trade with the rest of the world. The suspension of tariffs applies to fruits and vegetables subject to the input price system, as well as agricultural products and products of their processing, subject to tariff quotas," the message says.

It is also noted that industrial goods are taxed at zero duty from January 1, 2023 in accordance with the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine, so they are not included in the new proposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5.

Earlier, the Committee on International Trade of the European Parliament approved the extension of the cancellation of customs duties on Ukrainian exports for another year.

In May 2022, the EU abolished customs duties on all Ukrainian goods for 1 year.