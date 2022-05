EU Abolishes Duties On All Ukrainian Goods For 1 Year

Members of the European Parliament have approved the abolition of European Union duties on all Ukrainian exports.

This is stated in the message of the European Parliament on its website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On Thursday, Parliament backed a one-year suspension of EU import duties on all Ukrainian exports, to support the country’s economy,” it said.

It is noted that the corresponding initiative was supported by 515 members of the European Parliament, 32 voted against and 11 abstained.

Such actions were a response to the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the report, import duties on industrial products, on fruits and vegetables, as well as anti-dumping duties and protective measures against steel imports for a period of one year are completely canceled.

Besides, it is noted that the EU is the most important trading partner of Ukraine, the share of the European Union in the total trade in goods of Ukraine in 2021 was more than 40%.

In turn, Ukraine was the 15th largest trading partner of the EU, its share in the total volume of EU trade was about 1.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada cancels all duties on Ukrainian goods for 1 year.

The United States suspended for a year the 25% duty on steel imports from Ukraine.