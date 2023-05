In the suburbs of Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), the Russian army replaced the units of the Wagner private military company, and Wagnerites remain in the town itself. It was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the suburbs of Bakhmut, the enemy replaced Wagner's units with army regular detachments. In the town of Bakhmut itself, Wagnerites remain at this moment," she wrote.

Maliar said that in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to stop the advance of the Ukrainian army along the flanks, now the enemy is pulling additional units onto the flanks to strengthen.

She noted that Ukrainian troops control the outskirts of Bakhmut in the southwestern part of the Litak (Plane) district.

Maliar also reported the situation at the front.

According to her, the east remains the epicenter of the hostilities, where the enemy attacks in several directions - Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman, Kupiansk and Bakhmut.

In the Kupiansk direction, now fighting continues, the enemy attacks, tries to capture the bridgehead for further progress, suffers losses.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka directions, the enemy's attacks are repulsed, the enemy's offensive actions are unsuccessful.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy last day took a pause and did not carry out offensive actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the mercenaries controlled by him began to leave Bakhmut, units of the Russian occupation army enter in place of the mercenaries.

On May 24, the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had achieved success on the flanks of Bakhmut.

On May 23, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said that part of Bakhmut is still under Ukrainian control, the Russian claims about the alleged capture of Bakhmut are not true.