Nuclear Weapons To Be In Belarus. Minsk And Moscow Sign Relevant Documents

The aggressor country of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the placement of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Earlier, the country announced the start of restoration of sites for storing nuclear weapons.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported this on Thursday, May 25.

A meeting of defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries, including Sergei Shoigu (Russia) and Viktor Khrenin (Belarus), is taking place in Minsk today.

"During the meeting, documents were signed defining the procedure for keeping Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the message reads.

According to Khrenin, the placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to the allegedly aggressive policy of "unfriendly countries".

It is supposed to also force the leadership of these countries to stop "further escalation" towards Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, 2023, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would place its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus then stated that the decision to deploy nuclear weapons was allegedly the result of "unprecedented pressure" from the NATO countries.

We also reported that on March 31, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the restoration of sites where Topol strategic missile complexes were located during the USSR.