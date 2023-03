Belarus Said Nuclear Warheads Deployment On Its Territory By Russia Does Not Contradict Treaty On Non-Prolife

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has said that the deployment of nuclear warheads of Russia on the territory of the country without transferring control over them to Minsk does not contradict the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Belarusian Ministry says that over the past two and a half years, Belarus has been subjected to unprecedented political, economic and information pressure from the United States, the United Kingdom and their NATO allies, aimed at changing the geopolitical course and internal political structure of Belarus.

The Foreign Ministry also accused NATO of building up military capabilities near the borders of Belarus.

"Given these circumstances and legitimate concerns and risks in the field of national security arising from them, Belarus is taking forced actions in response to strengthen its own security and defense capabilities. Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law. Training of Belarusian pilots capable of flying aircraft with specific ammunition, modernization of such aircraft as the placement of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk, as well as access to relevant technologies, in no way contradict the provisions of Articles I and II of the NPT," the statement said.

At the same time, the Belarusian department pointed to a similar practice of NATO member states.

"This is not an innovation in the field of military cooperation between non-nuclear and nuclear powers. NATO has long had the practice of "joint nuclear missions," aircraft of Allies are certified for nuclear flights, training of flight personnel for such "missions" continues, and relevant exercises are carried out," the report says.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that more than 150 U.S. tactical nuclear weapons are stored on the territory of European NATO member countries and more than 250 aircraft have been prepared for their possible use.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

According to the Russian dictator, the reason for this step was the British statement on the supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine.

Putin said that on July 1, the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will end.

The Pentagon said it saw no reason to adjust its own strategic nuclear posture, nor any indication that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons.