AFU Have Successes On Flanks Of Bakhmut. Syrskyi Spoke About Situation Near Town In Morning

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces are advancing and have successes along the flanks.

The commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defense forces continue the defensive operation and have successes on the flanks of Bakhmut," Syrskyi said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military also managed to capture another mercenary from the Veteran PMC of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Also, the commander of the Ground Forces showed a fresh video from near Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to surround Bakhmut on the flanks, so soon the town may fall into a tactical encirclement.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the counter-offensive actions of the Armed Forces on the flanks of Bakhmut forced the Russians to reduce the pace of hostilities in the town. In the southern direction, the invaders continue to prepare defense.

According to analysts, on May 23, Russian troops made limited ground attacks northeast of Kupiansk and along the Svatove-Kreminna line. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Masiutivka (13 km northeast of Kupiansk) and Bilohorivka (10 km south of Kreminna).

Russian "military bloggers" claimed that Russian forces "took up new positions near Nevske" (18 km northwest of Kreminna). However, the ISW found no visual confirmation of this claim. A video posted on May 23 allegedly shows unknown landing units operating in forests near Kreminna.

Ukrainian officials said that the pace of hostilities in the Bakhmut direction decreased due to the continuation of limited Ukrainian counterattacks on the flanks of Bakhmut on May 23.