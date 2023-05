The Ukrainian military managed to surround Bakhmut from the flanks, which made it possible to continue destroying the enemy in the city.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has announced this.

According to her, the occupiers lost part of the dominant heights on the outskirts of the city, so it is more difficult for them to defend themselves now.

"The advance of our troops in the suburbs along the flanks, which is still ongoing, makes it very difficult for the invaders to be in Bakhmut," Maliar emphasized.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian military is still in the industrial zone and in the private sector of Bakhmut in the Litak (Airplane) area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the leader of the Wagnerites Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his mercenaries allegedly captured Bakhmut. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed this information, but the Armed Forces denied it.

Leading world media wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is at the G7 summit in Japan, said he was not sure the Armed Forces controlled Bakhmut. Later, Zelenskyy’s press secretary Serhii Nykyforov explained that Zelenskyy objected to the loss of Bakhmut. The President was asked that "the Russians say they took Bakhmut," to which Zelenskyy replied "I think not."

The representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said that if the Russians completely capture the city, then they will not get a strategic advantage. At the same time, in the Russian Federation they react to the alleged capture of the city as if they had "taken Dnipro."