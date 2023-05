Fighting continues in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, despite the statements of the Russians regarding the complete capture of the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are in the southwestern part of the city. At the same time, the city itself is almost completely destroyed during the hostilities.

Suspilne reports this with reference to the representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces Serhii Cherevatyi.

"The President said right - the city is actually wiped off. The enemy daily destroys it with mass attacks of artillery, aviation, and our units report that the situation is extremely difficult. Our military maintains fortifications and several premises of the southwestern part of the city. Heavy battles are going on," he said.

At the same time, Cherevatyi noted that even if the Russians completely capture the city, it will not give them a strategic advantage. At the same time, in the Russian Federation they react to the alleged capture of the city as if they had "taken Dnipro."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the leader of the Wagnerites Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his mercenaries allegedly captured Bakhmut. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed this information, but the Armed Forces denied it.

Leading world media wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is at the G7 summit in Japan, said he was not sure the Armed Forces controlled Bakhmut. Later, Zelenskyy’s press secretary Serhii Nykyforov explained that Zelenskyy objected to the loss of Bakhmut. The President was asked that "the Russians say they took Bakhmut," to which Zelenskyy replied "I think not."