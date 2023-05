The loyal attitude of local residents of the Belgorod Region of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation to representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion disoriented the Kremlin.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the telethon.

"Of the interesting points worth paying attention to, which really disoriented the Kremlin authorities, is that in fact the local population treats the rebels perfectly. Great loyalty to representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps, to representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps from the inhabitants of the Belgorod Region; perception of their appeals, their key messages. And, in fact, the evacuation that took place was not from representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps, not from the legion, but it began after the task of air and artillery strikes on the houses of ordinary Belgorod Residents. Therefore, such an attitude towards the occupation authorities," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov also said that information from Russian propagandists about allegedly large losses among Russian volunteers in the Belgorod Region is not confirmed. According to him, these are "hastily made fakes."

Besides, the occupying state could transfer some of its troops from the occupied territories to the Belgorod Region, and Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring this.

Recall that in the Belgorod Region of the aggressor country of Russia, the regime of the counterterrorism operation (CTO) was canceled. It was introduced after the entry into the region of detachments of Russian volunteer groups - the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, denied Ukraine's involvement in the events in the Belgorod Region. And Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stressed that the situation in the Russian Belgorod Region does not affect the security situation in Ukraine in any way.