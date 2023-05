Defense Intelligence Checking Whether Russia Transfers Part Of Its Troops From Ukraine To Belgorod Oblast

The occupying country could transfer part of its troops from the occupied territories to the Belgorod Oblast, and Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring this.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of the telethon.

When asked by journalists whether a part of the Russian troops could withdraw to the Belgorod Oblast after the Russians from the Russian Volunteer Corps battalion made a sortie there, Yusov replied that this process requires preparation.

"Yes. There is such information. It is currently being checked and tracked. We just have to understand that the transfer of individual units, especially from the front line, is not a very quick process. It requires preparation and implementation. We are closely monitoring this information," Yusov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of Russia canceled the counter-terrorist operation regime in the Belgorod Oblast. It was introduced after the entry into the region of the detachments of the Russian volunteer formations Freedom of Russia and Russian Volunteer Corps.

President's Office denied Ukraine's involvement in the events in the Belgorod Oblast.