All Challenger 2 Tanks Promised By UK Already In Ukraine

Ukraine has already received all the main Challenger 2 battle tanks, which the UK has previously promised to hand over to the country to counter Russian military aggression.

The corresponding statement was made by the Secretary of Defence of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace, his words are quoted by the European Pravda.

During a speech in parliament, one of the parliamentarians asked Wallace about the tanks that the UK had promised Ukraine.

"I know all our tanks have arrived in the country, they're all in the country," Wallace replied.

He added that the Ukrainian military was trained on Challenger 2 first in the United Kingdom, and then in Ukraine.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already using these tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that his country would transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Note that the United Kingdom not only promised to provide tanks, but also took over the organization of training of the Ukrainian military. The country also handed over ammunition and spare parts to tanks to Ukraine.

Recall, on March 4, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that in London they decided to transfer twice as many tanks to the Armed Forces as previously promised.

Already on April 6, it became known that the Ukrainian military completed training on Challenger 2 tanks and returned to Ukraine.

And at the end of the month, the United Kingdom authorities confirmed the transfer of shells for Challenger 2 tanks, which contain depleted uranium.