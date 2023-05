If Putin Were Capable Of Something More, He Would Already Do It - Volker On West's Fear To Cross "Red Lines"

The West's fear of crossing certain "red lines" is unfounded. President of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine, and he must be stopped at all costs by providing assistance. Former United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

So, he agreed that the West does not transfer certain types of military weapons to Ukraine, since "there is a feeling that one must somehow refrain, adhere to the so-called red lines, so as not to provoke Putin."

“I think it's completely wrong. I don't understand that at all. If Putin was capable of something more, he would already do it," Volker said.

According to him, Putin does not expect certain actions from the West.

"He is trying to destroy Ukraine, and he must be stopped at all costs," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence data, noted that the apparent vulnerability of the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles is probably a surprise and shame for the aggressor country of Russia: Vladimir Putin touted this system as invincible.