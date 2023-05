The Ukrainian military will begin training on M1A1 Abrams tanks around next week.

It was told by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder in a comment to Voice of America.

In addition, another military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that this week about 250 Ukrainians will arrive in Germany for training.

The Ukrainian military will train on 31 Abrams tanks that arrived in Germany earlier this month.

American officials said another shipment of M1A1 Abrams is under repair in the United States and will be delivered to Ukraine by the fall.

Training in Germany is expected to last about 10 weeks. Ukrainians will be taught how to control tanks, how to maneuver in close combat, as well as maintenance of tanks.

According to the official, the structure of the exercise will be similar to the previous training conducted under the leadership of the United States on combat vehicles Bradley and Stryker.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn.

In addition, Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark and Germany will be in Ukraine before the end of May.