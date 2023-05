U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine at the beginning of autumn. Voice of America writes about it.

"We are doing everything possible to speed up the delivery of these tanks. According to our forecasts, this will happen at the beginning of autumn. In the meantime, we have moved several tanks to the training ground so that the Ukrainians can begin training. By the time the training is completed, the tanks will be available for use," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said at the hearings in the Senate on Thursday.

Answering the question of the Republican senator Susan Collins about whether it is possible to speed up the delivery of the 31 Abrams tank to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon added that the deadlines are explained by the fact that the American military not only sends these tanks to Ukraine and prepares the Ukrainian military to work on them, but also create the infrastructure that will support the operation of these tanks, which are new equipment for Ukrainians.

"As you know, this equipment is significantly different, in particular, due to the turbine engine and other fairly complex systems. But we are trying to transfer this equipment to the Ukrainians as soon as possible. They will definitely have everything in stock by the beginning of autumn," Austin said.

We will remind you that all Challenger 2 tanks promised by Great Britain are already in Ukraine.

In addition, Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark and Germany will be in Ukraine by the end of May.