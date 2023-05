Russia Trying To Lure As Many Children As Possible From Different Countries To Crimea For Summer Vacation - Ve

The aggressor state of Russia is trying to lure as many children as possible from different countries to Crimea for summer vacation. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk reported that Russia began to actively promote summer vacations, in particular, in Crimea, where under the pretext of organizing cultural and educational events, it is trying to lure as many children as possible from different countries, including to the Artek children's camp.

Vereshchuk noted that this is another attempt to use children as human shields to protect themselves from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"First, in this way the enemy is trying to legitimize the occupation in front of the international community. Second, Russians want to make a human shield out of representatives of foreign countries," Vereshchuk said.

She called on foreign countries to take urgent measures so that their citizens, especially children, not stay in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Protect your people and don't let Russia use them to cover up its crimes," urged the Vice Prime Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the appearance of a number of private military companies in the occupied Crimea is primarily related to the growing fear among the Russian occupiers and collaborators of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 22, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak stated that Ukraine can use any military forces and means to de-occupy Crimea from the Russian invaders.